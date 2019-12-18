McShay's Mock for our 1a selection

The thing about the hip is we're not going to know a ton more about it by draft day than we do right now.



There are some potentially catastrophic developments that could happen between now and the draft. And if those happen, you don't take him. But the likelihood of those happening, as we sit here right now, is very low (e.g. Tua's doctor said he has a higher likelihood of getting mauled by a bear). So I don't see why there should be a freeze on Tua debate while we wait for more information. It's like saying, we should really hold off on talking about Chase Young until we see whether he gets into a car crash before the draft.



That's not saying Tua's hip is all good to go and we know he's going to be 100%. We don't know that. And we won't know that on draft day. That's the point.



I guess there's an emotional difference between projecting the rehabilitation and seeing it. It's one thing looking at Tua right now as he can't move and can't do any weight bearing activity. It's another if you visually see him progress to weight bearing, and then running, etc. But I think it's pretty predictable he progresses through the scheduled rehab.