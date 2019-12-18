McShay's Mock for our 1a selection

I still think the Giants go OT Thomas over DE Young, but overall I do think he has it right on if the Fins select Tua at 3-4 overall. If I'm right, the Fins will have to choose between trading back, Tua, or DE Chase Young. If I'm right they have the same choices other than OT Thomas instead of DE Young.

Round 1, Pick 4 QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Predictably, McShay has Heisman trophy-winning QB Joe Burrow going first overall to Cincinnati and DE Chase Young going second to the Giants. At #3, McShay threw us a slight ‘curveball’ by projecting WR Jerry Jeudy to the Redskins.

If the top 3 picks fall this way, Miami will have their pick between the best offensive lineman in the draft LT Andrew Thomas, playmakers at wide receiver like Ceedee Lamb/Tee Higgins and defensive “swiss army knife” players like S Grant Delpit and Isaiah Simmons. Ultimately, though, McShay decided to mock QB Tua Tagovailoa to the Dolphins at pick 4.

Reaction: When it’s all said and done, this pick comes down to the medical reports on Tua’s hip. If they show Tua is expected to make a full recovery, he’s clearly the second-best QB in the draft. If his reports are ‘clean’ then I would agree with McShay that the Dolphins probably select the Alabama star at #4. If not, then Miami needs to steer clear of the other prospects (like Justin Herbert) here and select either Thomas or Simmons.
I'd be happy if this is how it breaks down, and would expect OT Thomas to be our pick if we don't trade back.
 
The thing about the hip is we're not going to know a ton more about it by draft day than we do right now.

There are some potentially catastrophic developments that could happen between now and the draft. And if those happen, you don't take him. But the likelihood of those happening, as we sit here right now, is very low (e.g. Tua's doctor said he has a higher likelihood of getting mauled by a bear). So I don't see why there should be a freeze on Tua debate while we wait for more information. It's like saying, we should really hold off on talking about Chase Young until we see whether he gets into a car crash before the draft.

That's not saying Tua's hip is all good to go and we know he's going to be 100%. We don't know that. And we won't know that on draft day. That's the point.

I guess there's an emotional difference between projecting the rehabilitation and seeing it. It's one thing looking at Tua right now as he can't move and can't do any weight bearing activity. It's another if you visually see him progress to weight bearing, and then running, etc. But I think it's pretty predictable he progresses through the scheduled rehab.
 
I thought there was like a 5 percent chance that tua would develop something potentially catostrophic within the first 2 months post op.

I thought I read that somewhere.
 
It's a number on a piece of paper, and a low number at that. The doctor that did the surgery on him and is most familiar with everything that's happened, has been inside the hip and seen it, told Tua that he's got a better chance of being mauled by a bear than developing avascular necrosis (the feared catastrophic result).
 
I like Tua but his injury really has me worried about his future, even if he does heal up and recover nicely. I already had some concerns about him before the injury (which I think is fair) but overall I really like his playmaking and leadership skills. He'd be a good guy in that way to lead the ship.

As things stand right now, I'd rather see us build our defense and OL in this draft, especially if we can grab guys like Young, Thomas, Simmons, Humphrey, etc. I think we could get better in a hurry if we improve our defense and rushing attack. I think it's important to remember we have a bunch of picks in 2021 as well and reaching anywhere or taking unnecessary risks could really set us back. There are some very solid players sitting right in the spots we are selecting around. Between 2020 and 2021 we will find our QB. I hope if the Tua news is uncertain as you mentioned (I agree) we pass on him early. I've had a few players over the years suffer this type of injury. None recovered well from it.
 
Is the feeling really that he’s gonna have to sit the entire 2020 season?

If so we might not have to move to get him. And man that’s gonna be a long agonizing wait to play him.
 
phinphanatic.com

Heretic!
 
We dont live in a perfect world. People will say things to push someone forward. He gets paid, he gets hurt, he gets his money..

Id rather he go back to school and prove himself.
 
I would think he sits the whole year. Look at wilson. I think we rushed him back and it didn't go well. It wasn't till this last game he seems to be 100%
 
This decision is going to divide the fanbase for a decade unless 1) Tua completely flops or 2) He becomes a perennial pro bowl player.

The opinion divide is just too deep, almost a parallel of America's political situation.

One side absolutely loves him, and the other side thinks he's over-rated and injury prone.

And the Hell of it is that unless he plays for at least 10 or 12 years, we wont get an positive answer to whether he is sturdy enough.

Either way... we'll see bad blood for quite awhile.
 
I think its more likely Tua goes 1 to the Bengals leaving the Dolphins to choose between taking Burrow or Love.
 
Not a chance. Burrow is ready to play day 1 for the Bengals, and I don’t see Dalton back with that team. I can’t see them picking up Tua to sit for a year, with no day 1 starter.
 
Tua is hands down the best QB in this class and I don’t believe there is a definitive recommendation that he has to sit a year. Keep in mind he’s wanting a top 5 commitment from a team or he is going back to school. He wont go back to Alabama to rehab for a year either. If his medical is good this should be no surprise if the Bengals select him.
 
