McShay's Mock for our 1a selection

DOLFANMIKE
NFL'S WINNINGEST TEAM
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 4,048
- Reaction score
- 71
- Location
- SO CAL
I still think the Giants go OT Thomas over DE Young, but overall I do think he has it right on if the Fins select Tua at 3-4 overall. If I'm right, the Fins will have to choose between trading back, Tua, or DE Chase Young. If I'm right they have the same choices other than OT Thomas instead of DE Young.
Round 1, Pick 4 QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Predictably, McShay has Heisman trophy-winning QB Joe Burrow going first overall to Cincinnati and DE Chase Young going second to the Giants. At #3, McShay threw us a slight ‘curveball’ by projecting WR Jerry Jeudy to the Redskins.
If the top 3 picks fall this way, Miami will have their pick between the best offensive lineman in the draft LT Andrew Thomas, playmakers at wide receiver like Ceedee Lamb/Tee Higgins and defensive “swiss army knife” players like S Grant Delpit and Isaiah Simmons. Ultimately, though, McShay decided to mock QB Tua Tagovailoa to the Dolphins at pick 4.
Reaction: When it’s all said and done, this pick comes down to the medical reports on Tua’s hip. If they show Tua is expected to make a full recovery, he’s clearly the second-best QB in the draft. If his reports are ‘clean’ then I would agree with McShay that the Dolphins probably select the Alabama star at #4. If not, then Miami needs to steer clear of the other prospects (like Justin Herbert) here and select either Thomas or Simmons.
I'd be happy if this is how it breaks down, and would expect OT Thomas to be our pick if we don't trade back.
Round 1, Pick 4 QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Predictably, McShay has Heisman trophy-winning QB Joe Burrow going first overall to Cincinnati and DE Chase Young going second to the Giants. At #3, McShay threw us a slight ‘curveball’ by projecting WR Jerry Jeudy to the Redskins.
If the top 3 picks fall this way, Miami will have their pick between the best offensive lineman in the draft LT Andrew Thomas, playmakers at wide receiver like Ceedee Lamb/Tee Higgins and defensive “swiss army knife” players like S Grant Delpit and Isaiah Simmons. Ultimately, though, McShay decided to mock QB Tua Tagovailoa to the Dolphins at pick 4.
Reaction: When it’s all said and done, this pick comes down to the medical reports on Tua’s hip. If they show Tua is expected to make a full recovery, he’s clearly the second-best QB in the draft. If his reports are ‘clean’ then I would agree with McShay that the Dolphins probably select the Alabama star at #4. If not, then Miami needs to steer clear of the other prospects (like Justin Herbert) here and select either Thomas or Simmons.
Reaction to Todd McShay’s 1.0 mock draft Miami Dolphins selections
Breaking down other people's mock drafts can be interesting, like Todd McShay's most recent and his picks for the Miami Dolphins. On Monday night, ESPN dra...
phinphanatic.com
I'd be happy if this is how it breaks down, and would expect OT Thomas to be our pick if we don't trade back.