McVay Says Our Def Game Plan Was Not At All Like the SB Game Plan

ATL_PHIN_FAN said:

See time stamp 4:07
It's se weird hearing another coaching staff say they basically had no answers for what we were doing to them.

Also, He has a big Geoff problem. They guy has a clear weakness that twice a Patriot and Patriot-like defensive group has exposed.

He better expect a lot more copying around the league against that offense.
 
This surprised me, indeed. It's good to know our coach doesn't need to depend on past plans to turn the screws in our favor using our specific personnel.

Also, it's looking more and more like Brian Flores had everything to do with that SB win against the Rams.

Helluva move by Grier and Ross to hire Flores.
 
circumstances said:
Flo changed it up and stomped that O anyway.

He knew they'd be on the lookout for what the Pats did in the SB!
Considering the spacing the Dolphins secondary was giving on those blitz.
I find it incredible and concerning for them that they couldn't make a big play on that.

As for us i was getting a little concern we were running it so much.
I get it! But after awhile there's an element of suprise that's not there and you increase the risk of getting burned.
That's exactly what happened to us against the Steelers when we first ran it.

The guy that X was covering i believe it was Juju played the slant...nothing in the middle that resulted in a TD.
 
ANUFan said:
Considering the spacing the Dolphins secondary was giving on those blitz.
I find it incredible and concerning for them that they couldn't make a big play on that.

As for us i was getting a little concern we were running it so much.
I get it! But after awhile there's an element of suprise that's not there and you increase the risk of getting burned.
That's exactly what happened to us against the Steelers when we first ran it.

The guy that X was covering i believe it was Juju played the slant...nothing in the middle that resulted in a TD.
I think the mantra is, I will keep doing this until you show me you can stop it. Usually works out for the best. I think in the Steeler game, we didn't quite have the right players yet to pull it off completely. It was nice to scare them with it, nevertheless.
 
ANUFan said:
It's se weird hearing another coaching staff say they basically had no answers for what we were doing to them.

Also, He has a big Geoff problem. They guy has a clear weakness that twice a Patriot and Patriot-like defensive group has exposed.

He better expect a lot more copying around the league against that offense.
I've said this for some time. Goff is like Troy Aikman without all the boys firing on offense he ain't gonna carry the team.
 
ATL_PHIN_FAN said:
I think the mantra is, I will keep doing this until you show me you can stop it. Usually works out for the best. I think in the Steeler game, we didn't quite have the right players yet to pull it off completely. It was nice to scare them with it, nevertheless.
I hear ya! Personally i hope they play alot more zone against Murray and don't blitz as often.
That guy will hurt you badly!
 
After years of listening to Gase blame everyone else, McVay went way up in my estimation there by taking the responsibility on his shoulders. Could you imagine Gase saying that kind of stuff. Flores gives nothing away ever so I'm discounting him from any comparison here lol.
 
Geordie said:
After years of listening to Gase blame everyone else, McVay went way up in my estimation there by taking the responsibility on his shoulders. Could you imagine Gase saying that kind of stuff. Flores gives nothing away ever so I'm discounting him from any comparison here lol.
Gase is not a real HC. Most coaches actually take the blame when the team plays poorly.
 
wow have to say after that I like McVay quite a lot.

Kinda had the impression he was a punk.

Thanks for posting!
 
