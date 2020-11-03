McVay Says Our Def Game Plan Was Not At All Like the SB Game Plan

ATL_PHIN_FAN
See time stamp 4:07
Flo changed it up and stomped that O anyway.
He knew they'd be on the lookout for what the Pats did in the SB!
I think the mantra is, I will keep doing this until you show me you can stop it. Usually works out for the best. I think in the Steeler game, we didn't quite have the right players yet to pull it off completely. It was nice to scare them with it, nevertheless.Considering the spacing the Dolphins secondary was giving on those blitz.
I find it incredible and concerning for them that they couldn't make a big play on that.
As for us i was getting a little concern we were running it so much.
I get it! But after awhile there's an element of suprise that's not there and you increase the risk of getting burned.
That's exactly what happened to us against the Steelers when we first ran it.
The guy that X was covering i believe it was Juju played the slant...nothing in the middle that resulted in a TD.
I've said this for some time. Goff is like Troy Aikman without all the boys firing on offense he ain't gonna carry the team.It's se weird hearing another coaching staff say they basically had no answers for what we were doing to them.
Also, He has a big Geoff problem. They guy has a clear weakness that twice a Patriot and Patriot-like defensive group has exposed.
He better expect a lot more copying around the league against that offense.
I think the mantra is, I will keep doing this until you show me you can stop it. Usually works out for the best. I think in the Steeler game, we didn't quite have the right players yet to pull it off completely. It was nice to scare them with it, nevertheless.
After years of listening to Gase blame everyone else, McVay went way up in my estimation there by taking the responsibility on his shoulders. Could you imagine Gase saying that kind of stuff. Flores gives nothing away ever so I'm discounting him from any comparison here lol.