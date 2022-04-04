 Me waiting for a Dolphins Super Bowl | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Me waiting for a Dolphins Super Bowl

The Gov

The Gov

Give Me A Harrumph!
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
1,759
Reaction score
7,617
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
I think we are directly on the path to be a winning power again, hopefully it all comes together.

And if I look like that at age 109 or hell way before, just end it for me brothers, cheers. I about threw the hell up.
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
8,783
Reaction score
14,841
Age
75
Location
High Point, NC
The Gov said:
I think we are directly on the path to be a winning power again, hopefully it all comes together.

And if I look like that at age 109 or hell way before, just end it for me brothers, cheers. I about threw the hell up.
Click to expand...
There comes that time of life when you are happier being on the "inside looking out" rather than the "outside looking in" - LOL

If it is related to being in jail, then the reverse is true - LOL
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom