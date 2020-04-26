We've all debated over and over the value of the quarterback position. I think if Tua is the real deal and healthy, this draft is a success regardless of how everyone else fares. There's no doubt this was a meat and potatoes draft, building up both lines. Not sexy, but that was necessary. Miami swung for the fences on some picks (Jackson, Ibinoghene), but for the most part every player drafted seems like a good scheme fit. That's important. Also have to factor in the trade of a 5th rounder for Matt Breida. I think that was a great move for the Dolphins and softened the blow of missing on top talent at the RB position.



Moving forward, I'm not sure Miami has the type of receivers who are great fits for Tua and the system. That was one reason I was heavily advocating Justin Jefferson from LSU. I like Parker, Williams etc., but the Dolphins are going to have to find those excellent route runners to best benefit from Tua's anticipation and accuracy (trust). Not saying it can't work with the current group, but there will be additions there in the years ahead.



One final point. I'm okay with Tua sitting the entire season if the Dolphins feel that's the best thing for him. But I could also see him challenging early, especially if the season is delayed due to the Coronavirus.



Lots to look forward to Dolphin fans!