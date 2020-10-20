Meet Myles Gaskin, the Dolphins' oft-overlooked, but overachieving RB

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

www.espn.com

Meet Myles Gaskin, the Dolphins' oft-overlooked, but overachieving RB

Miami's 2019 seventh-round pick has led the backfield in snaps, touches and rushing yards in every game in 2020. Maybe he'll be overlooked no more?
www.espn.com www.espn.com

"Very thankful that the coaches are putting trust in me, but I think I can do a lot better personally, for myself and for this team. I just need to keep growing, and I think I've been on that path, just kind of learning from my mistakes each week and just trying to get better each and every day, not trying to be complacent at all," Gaskin said. "I give everything I can to this team and this organization."
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Like him, good vision, hard to tackle, good hands catching out of backfield. He won’t be the next big star in the league but may have a spot getting 10-15 carries a game for the next few years. Surprisedly decent blocker given his size as well
 
El Calebra

El Calebra

Clearly the reason he is getting the snaps and the free agents are not. The kid is hungry and has talent.
 
