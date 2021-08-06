Mega Deal for Josh Allen 6yrs $258M - $150m Gtd

1. If there is no Super Bowl appearance, let alone a win, in the next 2-3 years AND he doesn't make Pro Bowl/All-Pro selections every year.....Buffalo will be regretting this deal immensely and folks will want him out because of the cap hits. It will destroy being able to build a team even with the new higher cap.



which leads to 2.



2. Because this deal is early and he still has rookie time counting on the front end; if Allen performs as he did this last year for the next 2 years....if he hangs out with Xavien Howard or Aaron Rodgers.....he'll want a BIGGER, NEW DEAL again in 2 years. The astronomical money to your QB has begun Buffalo, the only way you get out now is if he sucks and you cut him, otherwise he's your financial anchor for years.



Buffalo and Baltimore both in situations where they are f'ed either way. First domino fell in Allen, which isn't too bad, but I think it's too much, let's see how big a mistake Baltimore can make (my guess is it will be epic LOL).