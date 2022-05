Wow awesome. This is the depth I was hoping for on the DL. This is a big boost as our standard DL rush was going to be a bit underwhelming (Ogbah is a good player but not a consistent sack artist, Phillips is arguably a LB? Whatever) so this will be a nice addition.



Honestly the only thing I’d be looking for is another depth piece on the OL at tackle and I’d call this an actually perfect offseason. It’s shocking.