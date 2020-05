Funny you should post that game, Danny, I watched it this morning. I was sitting at a bar in the MGM Grand in Vegas opening day '95 and watching that blowout was a lot of fun. Marino was shaky early this game but he got hot later. Fryar was such a great receiver for us. Too bad we didn't play up to the talent we had that year because we were loaded. 9-7 and out round one....