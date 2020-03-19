Memphis- RB-Antonio Gibson?

Would like any input/opine on this kid.
I like him ALOT!! He tore up Senior Bowl practice and was widely regarded as best RB there. Personally I would love to see us take one of the top backs somewhere around the 2nd round but also take this kid late. In my opine we should get 2 rb in this draft. I think he gives us a lot of upside and position flexibility. Could be a good returner early in career.
opinions??
 
I was thinking 2 RB's in this Draft too but adding Jordan Howard might change that.

Gibson certainly has breakaway speed and is an excellent receiver out of the backfield or split out as a WR or slot.

Would be happy with him Day 3.
 
He only has 33 career rush attempts, so the body of work just isn't there to have a strong opinion on way or another.

If you draft him as a back, you're drafting him on physical potential and as a swiss army knife.....RB, Slot, STs

I will say that i never expected him to run 4.39 because on tape i don't see that kind of routine burst in his route running or on returns.
 
