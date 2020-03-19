Memphis- RB-Antonio Gibson?

Would like any input/opine on this kid.

I like him ALOT!! He tore up Senior Bowl practice and was widely regarded as best RB there. Personally I would love to see us take one of the top backs somewhere around the 2nd round but also take this kid late. In my opine we should get 2 rb in this draft. I think he gives us a lot of upside and position flexibility. Could be a good returner early in career.

opinions??