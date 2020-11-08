Merritt not Calloway elevated from practice squad

FINatic054

WR Merritt elevated from practice squad for the game against the Cards. I was really hoping to see what Calloway has. I was excited for his suspension to be complete and getting him on the field. I’m assuming he needs another week of practice... maybe not in game shape or maybe need to learn the offense a little more before getting inserted. I’m a little disappointed but hopefully next week will be his week.

Practice Squad Keeps Being a Factor for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will be elevating wide receiver Kirk Merritt for the game against the Arizona Cardinals
Feverdream

Merritt has been practicing all year, most likely with Tua when Fitz was starting. Callaway, on the other hand, was not even allowed to practice while he was suspended. Callaway may be better in the long run, but as of today... it looks like he hasn't caught up yet.

Just a guess...
 
Danny

Really like Merritt. He might not play much tho but we'll see.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Probably not in football shape, so they went with the next best option. :ffic:
 
1 dol fan

I think Calloway was recovering from an injury this offseason. Maybe that’s why he’s not in game shape yet
 
Marino1313

He may get more plays then you might think. I’m sure he may get some targets too. He has upside
 
Feverdream

Fast, weight room strong... but was busted for indecent exposure while in college. LOL... I'd love to hear the real story on that.
 
