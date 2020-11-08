Merritt not Calloway elevated from practice squad

FINatic054
Scout Team
- Joined
- Apr 18, 2006
- Messages
- 706
- Reaction score
- 206
WR Merritt elevated from practice squad for the game against the Cards. I was really hoping to see what Calloway has. I was excited for his suspension to be complete and getting him on the field. I’m assuming he needs another week of practice... maybe not in game shape or maybe need to learn the offense a little more before getting inserted. I’m a little disappointed but hopefully next week will be his week.
Practice Squad Keeps Being a Factor for Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins will be elevating wide receiver Kirk Merritt for the game against the Arizona Cardinals
www.google.com