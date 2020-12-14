Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, Happy Hanukkah, and Happy New Year Family!

Good day to all our wonderful family here at Finheaven. May you have a safe and as Happy of a Holiday season as you can have this year. We want to see everyone stay healthy and back to cheer on our beloved Miami Dolphins in 2021! Family we are looking for some of your wonderful holiday spirit and support as we are $394.00 behind our monthly goal for the site. If you can donate to the site and or donate $25.00 put in the comments section for Club membership for you, or sponsor a deserving family member for a Club membership. We greatly appreciate any and all donations, but most all we love and appreciate each and everyone of you! You as a family make the site what it is today.Please stay safe and well.