Merry Christmas to you all

Twas the night before Christmas and all across the site



Are threads about Grier, McD and Ross, much to everyone’s delight



The season has been frustrating with disappointments galore



Yet here we are in week 16, with a meaningful game, such an important chore







And despite how this week goes, whether we lose or we win



There are certain things we can depend on, my apologies for sounding grim



Now not unlike Santa’s reindeer, on this site we have our own team



That no matter the situation, likes to stomp on your dreams







So sit back and enjoy, the upcoming drama, jabs and the strife



With 12 threads that all end in Tua, started by none other than Phinsforlife



And if that is not enough, we will have to read the messages and try to follow the flow



Of another 3 or 4 rants from our good friend ChadRico







But neither of these, compare or should cause you a frown



Than the continuous stream of steady insults coming from our resident clown



Oh we are mere civilians he says and just workers bees and elfs



As you soon come to realize his favorite subject is talking about himself



Oh there are others, you know the ones and the stuff they let fly



We have come to determine, the Tannehills don’t actually have eyes







However it is Christmas and in the spirit of the season and good cheer



I want to wish everyone of you happiness and good health in the coming year



Despite our disagreements, debate and harsh words that each new thread began



We are still here for one thing we share…..and that is being Fin Fans!







Merry Christmas everyone!



PS.....All in good fun!