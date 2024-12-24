Merry Christmas to you all

Bob512
Twas the night before Christmas and all across the site
Are threads about Grier, McD and Ross, much to everyone’s delight
The season has been frustrating with disappointments galore
Yet here we are in week 16, with a meaningful game, such an important chore
And despite how this week goes, whether we lose or we win
There are certain things we can depend on, my apologies for sounding grim
Now not unlike Santa’s reindeer, on this site we have our own team
That no matter the situation, likes to stomp on your dreams
So sit back and enjoy, the upcoming drama, jabs and the strife
With 12 threads that all end in Tua, started by none other than Phinsforlife
And if that is not enough, we will have to read the messages and try to follow the flow
Of another 3 or 4 rants from our good friend ChadRico
But neither of these, compare or should cause you a frown
Than the continuous stream of steady insults coming from our resident clown
Oh we are mere civilians he says and just workers bees and elfs
As you soon come to realize his favorite subject is talking about himself
Oh there are others, you know the ones and the stuff they let fly
We have come to determine, the Tannehills don’t actually have eyes
However it is Christmas and in the spirit of the season and good cheer
I want to wish everyone of you happiness and good health in the coming year
Despite our disagreements, debate and harsh words that each new thread began
We are still here for one thing we share…..and that is being Fin Fans!
Merry Christmas everyone!
PS.....All in good fun!
