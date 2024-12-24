 Merry Christmas to you all | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Merry Christmas to you all

Bob512

Bob512

Formerly Dolphins512
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
25,995
Reaction score
27,480
Location
South Carolina
Twas the night before Christmas and all across the site

Are threads about Grier, McD and Ross, much to everyone’s delight

The season has been frustrating with disappointments galore

Yet here we are in week 16, with a meaningful game, such an important chore



And despite how this week goes, whether we lose or we win

There are certain things we can depend on, my apologies for sounding grim

Now not unlike Santa’s reindeer, on this site we have our own team

That no matter the situation, likes to stomp on your dreams



So sit back and enjoy, the upcoming drama, jabs and the strife

With 12 threads that all end in Tua, started by none other than Phinsforlife

And if that is not enough, we will have to read the messages and try to follow the flow

Of another 3 or 4 rants from our good friend ChadRico



But neither of these, compare or should cause you a frown

Than the continuous stream of steady insults coming from our resident clown

Oh we are mere civilians he says and just workers bees and elfs

As you soon come to realize his favorite subject is talking about himself

Oh there are others, you know the ones and the stuff they let fly

We have come to determine, the Tannehills don’t actually have eyes



However it is Christmas and in the spirit of the season and good cheer

I want to wish everyone of you happiness and good health in the coming year

Despite our disagreements, debate and harsh words that each new thread began

We are still here for one thing we share…..and that is being Fin Fans!



Merry Christmas everyone!

PS.....All in good fun!
 
Christmas Time Snow GIF by Bells and Wishes

Thanks to all for another season of superb entertainment. 😀🏈🍷🍸
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom