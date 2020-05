Dolphins3 said: Is there a way to delete private messages/conversations from your inbox? I have messages from 2007. I would like to clear these out. Click to expand...

Just leave the message. You can click on and leave one page at a time so you can clear them all if you want. Check the box and at the bottom a menu of options will appearIt will ask you if you still want to get replies from that message. Click yes or no but either way the message will disappear from your in box.