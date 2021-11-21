 MetLifeTakeover | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

MetLifeTakeover

LDNFin

LDNFin

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 4, 2019
Messages
201
Reaction score
427
Location
London
Just wanted to say that, as always, the fans that turned up for the game put on a show! It has been great keeping up with it on social media, and the "Let's go Dolphins!" came through loud and clear on the broadcast. You all deserved the win today!
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,374
Reaction score
1,828
Age
33
Location
Baltimore, MD
Sirspud said:
Very apparent on TV. How do we have more fans at games in New Jersey than those in Miami?
Click to expand...
Because local Miami fans don’t goto the games in Miami . Our fan base is stronger outside of soflo
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,948
Reaction score
6,261
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
TKAllDay said:
Because local Miami fans don’t goto the games in Miami . Our fan base is stronger outside of soflo
Click to expand...
It just defies logic though.
Game in Miami = more New York Fans
Game in New Jersey= more Miami fans

I'm part of the problem I guess - I live about 4 hours away and I haven't been to a game recently. But I was literally making plans to spend a weekend there when the whole Watson trade saga started again and I wasn't willing to support that clown show anymore with my time and money.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom