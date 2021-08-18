MIA/Dirty South Pigeons Day One Joint Practice Tweets HERE!!!

Buenos day-o peeps! Loco here, bringing you in with a tractor beam into day oe of joint practices. The Dirty South Pigeons have landed and the joint practices begin today. We're focusing on getting them on a vegetarian diet so that once we crush them this week we can turn them into some tasty treats on Loco's grill. We should get Phillips out there some more and are hoping to get DP back and Wilson at least. Loco thinks this week will be the dress rehearsal for the starters and that they should play past half time. Loco also thinks that the palm tree in the front yard is secretly a very slowly moving Indonesian man named Monty so, keep what Loco thinks in perspective.As always, please like the tweets shared by Loco's crack team of reporters. These guys are all being awarded their black belts this year for their ninja like abilities to toss the best tweets like ninja stars. Loco has trained them well and is very proud.Heading towards week two PS game so we're almost 66% of the way through. Let's kick it in to ludicrous speed and bounce these turkeys.