 MIA/Dirty South Pigeons Day One Joint Practice Tweets HERE!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

MIA/Dirty South Pigeons Day One Joint Practice Tweets HERE!!!

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,260
Reaction score
29,150
Location
Land of Loco!
Buenos day-o peeps! Loco here, bringing you in with a tractor beam into day oe of joint practices. The Dirty South Pigeons have landed and the joint practices begin today. We're focusing on getting them on a vegetarian diet so that once we crush them this week we can turn them into some tasty treats on Loco's grill. We should get Phillips out there some more and are hoping to get DP back and Wilson at least. Loco thinks this week will be the dress rehearsal for the starters and that they should play past half time. Loco also thinks that the palm tree in the front yard is secretly a very slowly moving Indonesian man named Monty so, keep what Loco thinks in perspective.

As always, please like the tweets shared by Loco's crack team of reporters. These guys are all being awarded their black belts this year for their ninja like abilities to toss the best tweets like ninja stars. Loco has trained them well and is very proud.

Heading towards week two PS game so we're almost 66% of the way through. Let's kick it in to ludicrous speed and bounce these turkeys.

Go Dark Helmet GIF
 
V

Virginia99

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
696
Reaction score
562
Fin-Loco said:
Loco is just going to toss this out there:

Click to expand...
With Tua and the Dolphins having the mindset to challenge the defense more by throwing downfield, there will inevitably be more INTs. I'm ok with this as long as we're scoring TDs. Mahomes can throw two picks in a game (on occasion). He can do that because he'll throw 4 TDs. I wouldn't mind seeing Tue throw for 30+ TDs this year with 14-15 pics. I'd sign up for that right now.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
28,009
Reaction score
21,204
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
Virginia99 said:
With Tua and the Dolphins having the mindset to challenge the defense more by throwing downfield, there will inevitably be more INTs. I'm ok with this as long as we're scoring TDs. Mahomes can throw two picks in a game (on occasion). He can do that because he'll throw 4 TDs. I wouldn't mind seeing Tue throw for 30+ TDs this year with 14-15 pics. I'd sign up for that right now.
Click to expand...
I love last year people clamoring for Fitz, he was the king of hero to zero lol. 5 TDs one week and the next 5 INTs. The good ones find a way to win, Marino had the most 4th quarter comebacks at one point in his career (edit: second most, I forgot about Jonny U) and those weren't all on his defense.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
28,009
Reaction score
21,204
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
Virginia99 said:
Yeah, I know. I will say Fitz was probably playing the best football of his career. But good example because he will challenge defenses and throw some pics.
Click to expand...
Exactly. Throwing an INT isn't the end all be all if your D helps you out. Hell the 2000 Ravens just told Dilfer not to **** it up and they'd win the game. If I team is balanced on offense and defense a couple picks should affect the outcome.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom