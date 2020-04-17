MIA QB selection to me is about one thing: Passion

So we've all seen mocks and reports come up that suddenly we're considering Herbert over Tua. Like most of you, I've tried to get my mind around this to at least allow for me not being miserable should Herbert be the selection over Tua. To me the decision is about two things: One, Tua's ability to remain healthy enough to be our franchise QB and passion.

We all know passion. It looks like this: or this:
Stare Intent GIF - Stare Intent Staring GIFs



Passion is what causes the fourth quarter comeback. Passion is what pushes you to not accept losing and to get off your butt and grab your teammates and tell them to follow you into hell. Passion is something that earns you respect and often fear from those across from you. Passion is the fire in the belly. Passion is almost always present in that bad@ss MF'er that's holding the SB trophy. Passion is the thing that if you have it, you are a leader and you push everyone else to rise to your level while you keep climbing your own ladder.

The question is, 6 nights from now, if that Pick is Herbert...does he have it?
 
Grier basically acknowledged that predicting future injuries in the NFL based off college is a total c*** shoot in his interview yesterday. To me, that means they would need to be 100% sold on Herbert being “the guy” to draft him over Tua. I would assume being passionate about the game would be a given in that scenario.
 
Who ever we take we deserve a happy ending!

 
