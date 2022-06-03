 Miami 6th, Cheatriots 9th | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami 6th, Cheatriots 9th

Adam Schein churns out another gem. (ha ha)

Miami ends up being the sixth best team in the AFC, while the cheatriots finish 14th:

www.nfl.com

Bold predictions for 2022 NFL season: Pats fall into irrelevance; Derek Carr leads league in passing yards

With the 2022 NFL season kicking off in fewer than 100 days, it's high time for bold predictions! Adam Schein performs his annual duty, forecasting that the Patriots flop, Derek Carr rocks and Aaron Rodgers makes history.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

That's only above the Texans and Jests.
 
