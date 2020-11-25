Miami Averages 26.4 PPG

on 308.6 yards per game which is 29th in the league.



How is this possible?



Because Miami averages 14.3 ppg from defensive or special teams setups. I'm not sure where this number stacks up with the rest of the league but I would reckon it's probably top 5.



121 of Miami's 264 points is straight offensive points: Offense takes the ball after an opponent's punt or kickoff and they score a TD.



Miami has done that 18 times on the season



The rest of Miami's 264 points (143) has come via ST/DEF scores or setups (i.e interception/fumble for a short field). Please note they consider FGs as special teams scores as well all know. So they're part of the 143 point total regardless if they were off turnovers or not. XP's are included with the offense if they scored TDs after punts/kickoffs, included with ST/DEF if the TDs were followed by turnovers or return TDs.



Here's the game by game breakdown including the total yardage:



@NE 8/11 Miami points was set up by FUMBLE, 3 by FG. Miami outgained 357-269



VS BUF 22/28 Miami points were all by the offense with no setups, 6 by FGs. Miami outgained 523-410



@JAX 21/31 Miami points were all offense with no setups. 7 were set up by a FUMBLE, 3 by FG. Miami outgained 318-294



VS SEA 8/23 Miami points were all offense with no setups. 15 were by FGs. Miami outgained 441-415



@SF 21/43 Miami points were all offense with no setups. 7 by turnover on DOWNS, 15 by FGs. Miami outgained SF 436-259



VS NYJ 21/24 Miami points were all offense with no setups. 3 by FG. Miami outgained NYJ 302-263



VS LAR 28/28 Miami points were setup by: INT, FUMBLE RETURN, PUNT RETURN, FUMBLE. Miami outgained 471-145



@ARZ 21/34 Miami points were all offense with no setups. 6 by FGs, 7 by FUMBLE RETURN. Miami outgained 442-312



vs LAC 7/29 Miami points were all offense with no setups. 9 by FGs, 13 by BLOCKED PUNT, INTERCEPTION. Miami outgained LAC 280-273



@DEN 13/13 Miami points were 6 by FGs and 7 setup by INTERCEPTION





Just some information here so people can see just how truly effective the offense is when you look inside Miami's points on where they came from.



Offense is accounting for about 46% of Miami's scoring production. DEF/ST accounting for nearly 54% of the scoring just isn't sustainable.