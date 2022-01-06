Miami Defense: QBs Beaten vs Loss to Since 2020

Can we talk about how Flores is overrated in his specialty of defense?



Take a look:



WINS:



2020 WEEK 2 Gardner Minshew- 30/42 275 yds, INT (W 31-13)

2020 WEEK 5 C.J. Beathard/Jimmy Garoppolo- 16/35 128 yds 1 TD, 2 INT (W 43-17)

2020 WEEK 6 Joe Flacco 21-44, 186 YDS, 1 INT (W 24-0)

2020 WEEK 8 Jared Goff 35-61, 355 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT (W 28-17)

2020 WEEK 9 Kyler Murray 21-26, 283 YDS, 3 TD (34-31)

2020 WEEK 10 Justin Herbert 20-32, 187 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT (W 29-21)

2020 WEEK 12 Sam Darnold 16-27, 197 YDS, 2 INT (W 20-3)

2020 WEEK 13 Brandon Allen 11-19, 153 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT (W 19-7)

2020 WEEK 15 Cam Newton 17-27, 209 YDS (W 22-12)

2020 WEEK 16 Derek Carr 21-34, 336 YDS, 1 TD (W 26-25)

2021 WEEK 1 Mac Jones 29-39, 281 YDS, 1 TD (W 17-16)

2021 WEEK 9 Tyrod Taylor 24-43, 240 YDS, 3 INT (W 17-9)

2021 WEEK 10 Lamar Jackson 26-43, 238 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT (W 22-10)

2021 WEEK 11 Joe Flacco 24-39, 291 YDS, 2 TD (W 24-17)

2021 WEEK 12 Cam Newton/PJ Walker 10/31, 134 YDS, 3 INT (W 33-10)

2021 WEEK 13 Mike Glennon 23-44, 187 YDS, 1 INT (W 20-9)

2021 WEEK 15 Zach Wilson 13-23, 170 YDS (W 31-24)

2021 WEEK 16 Ian Book 12-20, 135 YDS, 2 INT (W 20-3)



TOTALS: 369/629, 3985 YDS, 13 TDS, 20 INT QBR 71.0, 58.6 COMP %



MIA PT DIFF: +216



LOSSES:



2020 WEEK 1 Cam Newton 15-19, 155 YDS (L 21-11)

2020 WEEK 2 Josh Allen 24-35, 417 YDS, 4 TD (L 31-28)

2020 WEEK 4 Russell Wilson 24-34, 360 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT (L 31-23)

2020 WEEK 11 Drew Lock 18-30, 270 YDS, 1 INT (L 20-13)

2020 WEEK 14 Patrick Mahomes 24-34, 393 YDS, 2 TD, 3 INT (L 33-27)

2020 WEEK 17 Josh Allen 18-25, 224 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT (L 56-26)

2021 WEEK 2 Josh Allen 17-33, 179 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT (L 35-0)

2021 WEEK 3 Derek Carr 26-43, 386 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT (L 31-28 OT)

2021 WEEK 4 Carson Wentz 24-32, 228 YDS, 2 TD (L 27-17)

2021 WEEK 5 Tom Brady 30-41, 411 YDS, 5 TD (L 45-17)

2021 WEEK 6 Trevor Lawrence 25-41, 319 YDS, 1 TD (L 23-20)

2021 WEEK 7 Matt Ryan 25-40, 336 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT (L 30-28)

2021 WEEK 8 Josh Allen 29-42, 249 YDS, 2 TD (L 26-11)

2021 WEEK 17 Ryan Tannehill 13-18, 120 YDS, 2 TD (L 34-3)



TOTALS: 312/467, 4047 YDS, 29 TDS, 9 INTS QBR 106.5, 66.8 COMP %



MIA PT DIFF: -191



Now there are some outliers on both sides: Miami did beat 2 of the better QBs in Murray and Jackson but they also lost to so-so QBs in Trevor Lawrence and Drew Lock. But for the most part, going up against any above average QB is almost a guaranteed loss for Miami.



In this league today, the only way to consistently beat teams with upper echelon QBs is to either have an elite defense, or strong QB play to keep up with them. Miami currently does not have either. Now They did show glimpses of this...when they beat Arizona they had a defensive score, and strong QB play as Tua played what is still the best game of his career. Against Jackson the defense was elite on that night and had a defensive score. But when the QB play is inconsistent and Flores' defense can't figure out how to confuse experienced QBs Miami will continue to be a borderline playoff team. Flores has at the very least got to do better with the defense. It's not good enough. How much should really get credit for the defense in his New England days?