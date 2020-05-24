Miami Dolphins 20-21 Promo

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
903
Reaction score
1,065
Location
Nebraska
Flores ain't laying down for anyone. "You guys just kept working your *** off. You're seeing the fruits of that labor. The process, the preparation, and all that, it counts. So you get moments like this. You get moments like this. THAT HARD WORK. This joy in hard work. And this is it right here, I'm just telling you right now, there is joy in hard work. This is it. And this is just the beginning. Trust me on that one."


 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom