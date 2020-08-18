Miami Dolphins 2020 Training Camp Preview: Center | PFN The Miami Dolphins improved at the center position going into 2020. We take a look at that position as we get closer to Training Camp.

Another promising rookie, Donell Stanley, joins the mix

While star rookies like Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson get most of the 2020 headlines, another promising rookie in center Donell Stanley is flying under the radar. Stanley was a 2020 UDFA signee out of South Carolina with great size that has joined the mix at the center position.He joins Karras, Davis, and Keaton Sutherland as players that could see reps from the pivot spot this season in Miami. Sutherland played in three games for the Dolphins in 2019, making two starts. He figures to be Stanley’s most significant competition to make the roster and provide depth.Stanley made 38 total starts in a storied six-year career for the Game****s in the Southeastern Conference. He has experience at both guard and center, which could be invaluable as the team whittles down the final roster spots. As a former team captain, he has the type of character and toughness to be a solid contributor in 2020 as a rookie lineman.Will see how this battle shakes out.