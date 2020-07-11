Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp preview: Chandler Cox

Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp preview: Chandler Cox

Does Chandler Cox have a place on the 2020 Miami Dolphins roster? Chandler Cox faces an interesting future that might be defined by the 2020 season and how...
With the hiring of Chan Gailey as the new offensive coordinator, the fullback position figures to be further minimized. Gailey’s offense features a lot of ‘spread offense’ sets with one, or zero, backs. While this provides a lot of opportunities for the wide receivers on the roster, it could mean that as few as three running backs make the final 53.
 
I do recall us using Rob Konrad during Gaileys last tour of Miami. So while he’s been used minimally, I am curious whether they keep him around or not. He didn’t do much pass catching at Auburn.

Special teams has to play a big part in his roster spot right? Or is the FB spot that important
 
I think it depends on how Flo views the position in terms of "packages"
that present match up problems for opposing defenses. Point is there are
definitely some situations where having a legit FB on your roster can be
leveraged effectively -- as the Cheats have done many times.

That said unsure this kid didn't prove much last season.

Bottom line -- we have a LOT more talent on the roster in '20
and even with expanded roster the Cox might be in jeopardy!

