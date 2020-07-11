Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp preview: Chandler Cox

I think it depends on how Flo views the position in terms of "packages"

that present match up problems for opposing defenses. Point is there are

definitely some situations where having a legit FB on your roster can be

leveraged effectively -- as the Cheats have done many times.



That said unsure this kid didn't prove much last season.



Bottom line -- we have a LOT more talent on the roster in '20

and even with expanded roster the Cox might be in jeopardy!



BNF