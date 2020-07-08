Finfan83nj
Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp preview: Outside linebackers
In just over three weeks, the Miami Dolphins will open training camp for the 2020 season ahead — and with it face the prospect of building upon a promising “foundation” year. The Dolphi…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
There’s a few guys out of this bunch I’m rooting for. Van Ginkel, and Biegel showed flashes last year. Hoping with an improved D line they can shine more.