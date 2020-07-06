Miami Dolphins 2020 training camp preview: Tight Ends In just over three weeks, the Miami Dolphins will open training camp for the 2020 season ahead — and with it face the prospect of building upon a promising “foundation” year in 2020. Th…

David Njoku He’s requesting a trade. I wonder what his value is.

So if Miami wants to space the field and call their tight ends into the action from the slot, who is going to serve as the primary backup for Gesicki on passing situations? Could it be Smythe, who isn’t anywhere near the same caliber of an athlete? Could former Detroit Lion Michael Roberts be the more appealing backup in the passing game? Or could young Chris Myarick create a stir and make the team? Myarick looked impressive in the 2019 preseason, logging 8 receptions for 104 yards in three games.Or do they call Cleveland and see if they take a fourth for David Njoku? Thread is in General NFL forum. Link is below. I would like to see what Chris Myarick can do, however if they have to cut players before they see the field will he still be around?