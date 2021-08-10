 Miami Dolphins activate Mike Gesicki stay quiet about Hunter Long | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins activate Mike Gesicki stay quiet about Hunter Long

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

Mike Gesicki was the last player remaining on the COVID-IR list and the Dolphins have activated him this morning. This means that the Dolphins have all of their tight-ends ready to roll this weekend, except one.

It has been two days since Hunter Long went down and was carted off the field and we still do not know the extent of the injury or whether he will miss the entire season or part of it. This is the new Miami Dolphins folks.

Miami Dolphins activate Mike Gesicki stay quiet about Hunter Long

The Miami Dolphins are heading to Chicago this week for joint practices with the Bears and Mike Gesicki will be participating. Mike Gesicki was the last pl...
circumstances

circumstances

Jssanto said:
I worry that no info on Hunter is a bad sign.
Surely they did an MRI yesterday
why?

what difference does it make if it's a one week injury, one month injury, season ending injury?

they wouldn't say anything about it in any situation.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Nublar7 said:
There is no press conferences and no real practices since the injury happened, typically that is why there is no news. We will see tomorrow when they practice again in Chicago
if he makes the trip i will probably spontaneously spray my living room down.
 
Danny

Danny

SCOTTY said:
If it requires surgery, I believe they would do it right away. So as the days pass, the better the situation?
Not always. tanny needed surgery but they didn't do it. Hoping the same thing doesn't happen again tho.
 
