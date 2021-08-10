Miami Dolphins activate Mike Gesicki stay quiet about Hunter Long The Miami Dolphins are heading to Chicago this week for joint practices with the Bears and Mike Gesicki will be participating. Mike Gesicki was the last pl...

Mike Gesicki was the last player remaining on the COVID-IR list and the Dolphins have activated him this morning. This means that the Dolphins have all of their tight-ends ready to roll this weekend, except one.It has been two days since Hunter Long went down and was carted off the field and we still do not know the extent of the injury or whether he will miss the entire season or part of it. This is the new Miami Dolphins folks.