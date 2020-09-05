Miami Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene Meets With the Media | September 3, 2020

I feel like Travis Wingfield (one of our own) does the most prep and studying of the media pool. He can get deeper with the questions than the usual (e.g., “what are you doing to do without Rosen”) types of questions. Say what you want about Travis. This is a guy who worked his rear end off to go from college student in the northwest typing on websites to literally being employed by the team. I’d bet on Travis to have a big career.