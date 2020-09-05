Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Meets With the Media | September 5, 2020

Top tier talent, leader, rises to the competition. X stands to benefit most from the improved secondary as QB's are forced to throw away from Byron Jones, particularly on 3rd down. Howard will get more opportunities to make INT's in 2020, and if the new pass rush works out we might see X have a truly transcendent season. Takeaways is one of the very most important stats a defense can have, and we're all looking to Xavien Howard to lead the way. The stage is set.



Watch out QB's ... X is gonna getcha.