 Miami Dolphins Coaching Staff | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins Coaching Staff

8

84Phins

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
167
Reaction score
42
Location
Woodstock, GA
Interesting, the Miami Dolphins site does not include coaching experience (Years) for any of its staff members. In fact, they all look very young and my guess is they are very inexperienced.

Compare them to other quality programs and you can see quickly the staffs are well seasoned.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Coaches: Official Dolphins Coaching Staff
www.miamidolphins.com www.miamidolphins.com

Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Coaches Roster: The official source of the latest Ravens coaching staff
www.baltimoreravens.com www.baltimoreravens.com
www.patriots.com

New England Patriots

View the official coaching roster of the New England Patriots.
www.patriots.com www.patriots.com

Steelers Coaches Roster | Pittsburgh Steelers - Steelers.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Coaches Roster: The official source of Steelers coaching staff members
www.steelers.com www.steelers.com
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
683
Reaction score
619
Made a thread the other day about this here is a copy and paste of it. Breaks down just how bad the experience is across the whole O side.

From top to bottom this may be the worse constructed offense staff in NFL history.
HC- Zero offense experience tries to outsmart the rest of the NFL and higher 2 OC's and then actually have the QB coach call the plays into the QB.

OC/TE Godsey- Only coach with experience at calling plays in the NFL on the staff. And in was a 2 year stint and he was let go after producing the 29th ranked O in year 2.

OC/RB- Studesville- zero playcalling experience at any level.

QBC Frye- Experience=HS coaching, 1 year at Ashlund (WR) a D2 school and 2 years at Western Michigan (OC/QB). Massive experience here, but hey I guess he called some play at a middle of the road MAC school.

WR Josh Gizzard- Never had been a position coach at any level until Mia made him WR coach in 2020. I would also like to add he never even played WR. Maybe a route concepts are brutal for a reason.

OL Jean-Pierre- 4 total years coaching experience. Highest was 3 years as an assistant OL coach.

Assistant OL Flaherty- 2 years total experience all with Mia. First year ever as a position coach.

To recap our 2 OL coach's. They have a total off 6 years coaching and zero years at their current job.

Assistant TE Judge- Been coaching NFL for 5 seasons before that was FB coach at Navy for 11 years. Wait for it first year coaching TE and played QB.

Quality Control Salkin- Coached 1 year at New Mexico as a QB coach

Quality Control Smith- zero NFL experience was a RB coach 6 years in college highest he reached 1 year at Rutgers.

It is a joke a HC with no O background has a O staff with hardly an NFL experience. Most the staff has never held the job that they currently coach at. Just unreal really.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,704
Reaction score
4,171
Location
Everywhere
dan the fin said:
Made a thread the other day about this here is a copy and paste of it. Breaks down just how bad the experience is across the whole O side.

From top to bottom this may be the worse constructed offense staff in NFL history.
HC- Zero offense experience tries to outsmart the rest of the NFL and higher 2 OC's and then actually have the QB coach call the plays into the QB.

OC/TE Godsey- Only coach with experience at calling plays in the NFL on the staff. And in was a 2 year stint and he was let go after producing the 29th ranked O in year 2.

OC/RB- Studesville- zero playcalling experience at any level.

QBC Frye- Experience=HS coaching, 1 year at Ashlund (WR) a D2 school and 2 years at Western Michigan (OC/QB). Massive experience here, but hey I guess he called some play at a middle of the road MAC school.

WR Josh Gizzard- Never had been a position coach at any level until Mia made him WR coach in 2020. I would also like to add he never even played WR. Maybe a route concepts are brutal for a reason.

OL Jean-Pierre- 4 total years coaching experience. Highest was 3 years as an assistant OL coach.

Assistant OL Flaherty- 2 years total experience all with Mia. First year ever as a position coach.

To recap our 2 OL coach's. They have a total off 6 years coaching and zero years at their current job.

Assistant TE Judge- Been coaching NFL for 5 seasons before that was FB coach at Navy for 11 years. Wait for it first year coaching TE and played QB.

Quality Control Salkin- Coached 1 year at New Mexico as a QB coach

Quality Control Smith- zero NFL experience was a RB coach 6 years in college highest he reached 1 year at Rutgers.

It is a joke a HC with no O background has a O staff with hardly an NFL experience. Most the staff has never held the job that they currently coach at. Just unreal really.
Click to expand...
JFC, thats not even ineptitude. That is sabotage. Thanks for compiling this mess of hot garbage.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
6,756
Reaction score
8,815
Not sure it matters. I saw players like Brown and Mayo on the Pats and they count their playing careers as part of their experience. Misleading.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,010
Reaction score
5,233
Location
Miami
I hate these coaches. At this point a complete reset would be so refreshing instead of having Flo change OC's yet again.
 
zach attach

zach attach

Starter
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
5,779
Reaction score
1,497
Location
Jax.
Maybe no one wants to work for Flores, Ross. Flores seems very introverted like his teacher. It's possible he never made the necessary connections one should to rise up the coaching ladder.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
7,757
Reaction score
5,581
They have TWO o-line coaches and are still awful....

SMMFH!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom