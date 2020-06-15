Miami Dolphins Countdown To Training Camp: Offensive Line

Last season, some of Miami’s regular offensive linemen ranked 62nd, 67th, 81st, 79th at their positions, according to Pro Football Focus. The additions of veterans Flowers (33rd) and Karras (19th) should help settle the interior of Miami’s line.I think we feel good about the (offensive linemen) we’ve selected, but at the same time there’s a long road ahead... On the offensive line or the defensive line, it’s a team game. We’ve got to get to know each other, trust each other and build communication. So we’ve got a long way to go.” - Dolphins coach Brian Flores.Austin Jackson wins the left tackle job and flashes inexperience at times but also a very high ceiling. Flowers and Karras are modest upgrades at left guard and center. Davis holds off Hunt at right tackle (this is a coin-flip, really) for the season opener. Hunt is extremely impressive at right guard in 2020 and plays some tackle, too. In fact, we will not be surprised if Hunt leads Miami in right tackle starts this season.I think once camp starts and the coaching staff gets to see who plays the best together, this offensive line will be good once they gel and play some games together.