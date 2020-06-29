Miami Dolphins Countdown To Training Camp: Running Back Will Jordan Howard and Matt Breida change everything?

Howard vs. Breida. One could argue Ballage vs. Laird vs. Gaskin for the third running back spot is interesting. We’ll project Perry makes the team as somewhat of a swiss army knife. But does Howard, at 25, regain the bulldozing form he demonstrated earlier in his career with the Bears? Does Breida, also 25, capitalize on increased opportunities in Miami, and present as a solid pass blocker?Howard vs. Breida. One could argue Ballage vs. Laird vs. Gaskin for the third running back spot is interesting. We’ll project Perry makes the team as somewhat of a swiss army knife. But does Howard, at 25, regain the bulldozing form he demonstrated earlier in his career with the Bears? Does Breida, also 25, capitalize on increased opportunities in Miami, and present as a solid pass blocker?Jordan Howard did not fumble last season and has only five fumbles in 897 career NFL carries.I’d describe my running style as rugged, pretty physical. I like to make the defenders feel me. I’d rather hit them than them hit me. I definitely try to make them quit, that way by the fourth quarter, they don’t really want to tackle.” - HowardHoward and Breida figure to share carries, unless offensive coordinator Chan Gailey believes one is a better matchup in a particular game, or has the hot hand. Breida has averaged five yards per attempt in his career, while Howard is at 4.3.But Howard is a powerful man and should be the top choice anywhere near the opposing goal line. Some of Howard’s traits actually remind of Ajayi.Breida was clocked at 22.3 miles per hour on an 83-yard touchdown for the 49ers last season. No player was clocked faster. He is a cheetah. Some of Breida’s traits actually remind of Drake.And Gailey will attempt, obviously, to get Breida into space. If he, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are all on the field together, that’s Chiefs-type speed.Ballage will more than likely be in camp just to see what they can get for him via a trade. Interested to see who steps up between Laird, and Gaskin.