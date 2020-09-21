Miami Dolphins DC Josh Boyer Press Conference | September 21, 2020

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
41,954
Reaction score
24,739
Age
56
Location
So Cal
I an still a believer brother. Need to make adjustments and stay after it. Trying to help post the news as well. :ffic:
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
13,247
Reaction score
8,062
"It's like a lot of positions, we need more".

"We can coach it better and we can execute it better".




Well....he's right. I know I wouldn't get much rest trying to prepare for a quarterback like Josh Allen. But that's just me. Sounds like there's a lot of people around here that seem to differ and would rest just fine. They must be taking bladder pills.
 
Ren

Ren

Rookie
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 8, 2006
Messages
2,914
Reaction score
4,846
Thanks again for posting these.

I'm usually a cheerleader and try not to be too negative, but this guy's interviews don't instill a sense of confidence. It may just be that he is nervous with the media and doesn't interview well, but he comes across of scared and over his head.
 
Jeremy0020

Jeremy0020

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 24, 2018
Messages
227
Reaction score
399
Location
Oregon
LMAO. But once you see it not working, in game..... Clutch question and good job owning it Boyer
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
14,048
Reaction score
3,639
Ren said:
Thanks again for posting these.

I'm usually a cheerleader and try not to be too negative, but this guy's interviews don't instill a sense of confidence. It may just be that he is nervous with the media and doesn't interview well, but he comes across of scared and over his head.
Click to expand...
I guess that means he interviews like he coaches. I half expected him to say that he and Flores have decided to refund this week’s paycheck back to Ross.
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
41,954
Reaction score
24,739
Age
56
Location
So Cal
Ren said:
Thanks again for posting these.

I'm usually a cheerleader and try not to be too negative, but this guy's interviews don't instill a sense of confidence. It may just be that he is nervous with the media and doesn't interview well, but he comes across of scared and over his head.
Click to expand...
I am hoping he gets better. Kinda reminds me of one of my team members at work. Took some speaking courses to over come his fear, and now he does just fine. It may take some time to adjust to his new role and limelight.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ren
ANUFan

ANUFan

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,764
Reaction score
9,568
What's interesting is the Pats played a lot more zone against Seattle vs. the press man they played against us.
Why? Simply put foot speed. Seattle had a lot more of it than the Pats do in the secondary.

When you can't run with the reciever you see those long crossers and a poor DB like Igobo trailing and getting beat.
It's one thing to see it maybe once, twice, but beyond that it's just poor defensive scheme.

McCain for the second year in a row has no business playing single high...none at all! He's not Ed Reed, He's not Earl Thomas...Doesn't have the instinct for the position and doesn't have that burst.
What's funny is the final digger down the field was ran the play before where "X" should have had the INT. McCain was nowhere to be found and they ran the same variation of that play and no McCain...TDs

Boyer is going to have to improve quickly because his overrall adjustments at this point are lacking!
IMO, this performance falls at the feet of the D.C. poorly called game.
 
