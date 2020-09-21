Miami Dolphins DC Josh Boyer Press Conference | September 21, 2020

Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
I guess that means he interviews like he coaches. I half expected him to say that he and Flores have decided to refund this week’s paycheck back to Ross.Thanks again for posting these.
I'm usually a cheerleader and try not to be too negative, but this guy's interviews don't instill a sense of confidence. It may just be that he is nervous with the media and doesn't interview well, but he comes across of scared and over his head.
I am hoping he gets better. Kinda reminds me of one of my team members at work. Took some speaking courses to over come his fear, and now he does just fine. It may take some time to adjust to his new role and limelight.Thanks again for posting these.
