Miami Dolphins DC Josh Boyer Press Conference | September 21, 2020

What's interesting is the Pats played a lot more zone against Seattle vs. the press man they played against us.

Why? Simply put foot speed. Seattle had a lot more of it than the Pats do in the secondary.



When you can't run with the reciever you see those long crossers and a poor DB like Igobo trailing and getting beat.

It's one thing to see it maybe once, twice, but beyond that it's just poor defensive scheme.



McCain for the second year in a row has no business playing single high...none at all! He's not Ed Reed, He's not Earl Thomas...Doesn't have the instinct for the position and doesn't have that burst.

What's funny is the final digger down the field was ran the play before where "X" should have had the INT. McCain was nowhere to be found and they ran the same variation of that play and no McCain...TDs



Boyer is going to have to improve quickly because his overrall adjustments at this point are lacking!

IMO, this performance falls at the feet of the D.C. poorly called game.