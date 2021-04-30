Miami Dolphins declared biggest winner of 1st-Round

CRAZYDOLFAN305
We Are Still Going To The SB
These things come out after every draft. They will get posted.Who gives a ****. How the hell do you declare who won the draft when these guys haven’t even played. Garbage thread as far as I’m concerned. Lets review this after year 2
Who else were big losers so we can get your perspective.lol, they're among the biggest losers. Laughable
Wouldn’t put much stock into what Schrager has to say, he always talks us up... seems like a Dolphin fan to me.
Texans got an F. Reuter, was it?Who else were big losers so we can get your perspective.
If he had said we lost the draft last night this would be posted all over the forum.Wouldn’t put much stock into what Schrager has to say, he always talks us up... seems like a Dolphin fan to me.
Yeah, I just checked to see if it was Reuter. He did change it to a D. He originally gave them an F.I think a D.
He wouldn’t say that. Don’t recall him ever saying something really bad about Miami.If he had said we lost the draft last night this would be posted all over the forum.