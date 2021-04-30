 Miami Dolphins declared biggest winner of 1st-Round | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins declared biggest winner of 1st-Round

It still feels better than the usual Dolphins get a 'D' schtick they used to get every year. The "fire Grier" crowd will have to wait just like the "Grier is great crowd" (of which I am a member).

Now get us a days 2 and 3 "A" and all is good.
 
If he had said we lost the draft last night this would be posted all over the forum.
He wouldn’t say that. Don’t recall him ever saying something really bad about Miami.

By the way, I agree with him, we had a good draft. But he always seems biased towards the Dolphins.
 
