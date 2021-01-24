Miami Dolphins Draft

ahmajokester
Here's my draft for the Fins:
3. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Trade 18 for 27 & 58
27. Wyatt Davis. OG, Ohio St.
36. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, FSU
50. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
58. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
81. Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston
120. Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston
181. Pressley Harvin, P, Georgia Tech
Thoughts? Go ahead, poke holes in it..
