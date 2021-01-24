 Miami Dolphins Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins Draft

A

ahmajokester

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 25, 2005
Messages
108
Reaction score
1
Here's my draft for the Fins:

3. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Trade 18 for 27 & 58
27. Wyatt Davis. OG, Ohio St.
36. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, FSU
50. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
58. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
81. Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston
120. Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston
181. Pressley Harvin, P, Georgia Tech

Thoughts? Go ahead, poke holes in it..
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
4,190
Reaction score
4,042
Age
49
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
I like the Williams pick.
 
