Miami Dolphins have become my 2nd fav team!

Hello everybody, exciting times to be Dolphins fan as this Dolphins have hopefully found their QB in the future and Dolphins are building up their offensive line to protect their investment! After this season I'm convinced Brian Flores is a very good coach with potential to be an excellent. (Excellent = top 5, I have Brian Flores in next tier, 6-10). Chris Grier did excellent job fooling the media to thinking the Dolphins wanted Herbert. Stayed at #5 and got the guy they wanted.



I'm becoming a Dolphins fan similar to how I became Browns fan. 2016 Browns hired dude name Sashi Brown and they had Moneyball guy Paul DePodesta. Browns plan was going to be similar to the know famous "Trust The Process" plan the Philly 76ers did back in 2013-16.



The plan is

Trade vets for high value

Smart tank, not losing without a purpose. You're focusing on playing young talent and developing them instead of playing vets with no future and no desire, only collecting a pay check.

Asset collection. Keep collecting as many draft picks as you can. As those assets can be used for future trades.





Honestly now typing this out and thinking about it. This type of plan started Jimmy Johnson Cowboys. Jimmy Johnson & Jerry Jones agreed they need to hit the reset button in order for this team to go anywhere. Cowboys first season under Jimmy Johnson, ONLY ONE WIN & 15 LOSSES! Cowboys get #1 pick and draft their QB for future. Also during that same season Jimmy Johnson made the famous Herschel Walker trade (ASSET COLLECTION!) and the Cowboys dynasty was born.



This is what Cleveland Browns are doing. Sashi Brown collected a lot of assets with smart trades he made. Browns kept tanking (although not devolping properly as Hue Jackson was worst of the worst HCs of all time but hey, helped us get back to back #1 picks)



Sashi Brown got assets like three 1st rounders in 2017, two 1st rounders in 2018. A FREE 2ND ROUNDER by taking Osweiler contract from good ol Bob Obrien. He got fired cuz his drafting was draft selecting was meh and got replaced by John Dorsey. But thanks to Sashi Brown, John Dorsey had hells draft picks and cap space to build a team. Now Browns got potential star talent. QB Mayfield, RB Chubb, CB Ward, CB Williams, DE Garrett & DT Ogunjobi. And current stars like OBJ, Landry, OG Bitonio & RT Conklin



Now I see the Dolphins are doing similar thing and I'm excited to see what their building for thr now and the future! Exciting times ahead for Dolphins fans!