Miami Dolphins hire former Chiefs RB Kolby Smith to coaching staff

Miami Dolphins have hired former Chiefs back Kolby Smith to their coaching staff.
The Miami Dolphins hired a familiar face for Kansas City Chiefs to their coaching staff this past week with the announcement that former NFL running back Kolby Smith was hired to be the team’s new quality control assistant coach on offense.
Chiefs fans will recognize Smith from his days with the team after he was selected in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by then-general manager Carl Peterson. Smith would last only three years in Kansas City and he would be out of the NFL entirely by the end of 2010 after failed stints to last with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.