Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle Shines While Ja’Marr Chase Falls Behind

It’s early. Preseason games – outside of the Hall of Fame Game – have not even begun to kickoff. However, if you place any stock in training camp reports, Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, hasn’t impressed in the same way that Miami’s electric first round wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, has.
Contrary to the subpar Chase reports, Waddle has been performing spectacularly during his first training camp.
If Waddle stays healthy and continues to build on his chemistry with Tua, the sky is the limit for the man who some have called the next coming of Tyreek Hill. Chris Grier, Brian Flores and the rest of the Miami Dolphins’ decision makers will have come away from the 2021 NFL Draft with not only the best wide receiver in the class, but with additional first and third round picks due to the various trades that saw them ultimately land at pick number six – quite the coup.
