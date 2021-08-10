 Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle Shines While Ja’Marr Chase Falls Behind | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle Shines While Ja’Marr Chase Falls Behind

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

It’s early. Preseason games – outside of the Hall of Fame Game – have not even begun to kickoff. However, if you place any stock in training camp reports, Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, hasn’t impressed in the same way that Miami’s electric first round wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, has.

Contrary to the subpar Chase reports, Waddle has been performing spectacularly during his first training camp.

If Waddle stays healthy and continues to build on his chemistry with Tua, the sky is the limit for the man who some have called the next coming of Tyreek Hill. Chris Grier, Brian Flores and the rest of the Miami Dolphins’ decision makers will have come away from the 2021 NFL Draft with not only the best wide receiver in the class, but with additional first and third round picks due to the various trades that saw them ultimately land at pick number six – quite the coup.

1972forever

I thought going into the draft Waddle was the best WR on the board and I preferred him over Pitts if Pitts had been on the board at 6. Obviously we won’t know anything about how effective any of the rookies will be until the season starts but I am still extremely happy Waddle is a Miami Dolphin.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

I always preferred Waddle/Smith over Chase. I understand why the Bengals went with Chase (I would have been tempted to do the same if I were them) but man oh man they better pray they have solidified that o-line. If Burrows gets hammered again this year, that's going to look like a terrible decision.

I remember when Burrows was drafted, I tweeted out that he would "rot in Cincy." For his sake, I hope I'm wrong. But I have no faith in Zac Taylor or that organization.
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

Hopefully it was the WRs for the past 20 years messing up screens because as a Dolphins fan when I hear about screens I immediately think 2-3 yard loss, lol.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

This is one reporter from Saturday - so I wouldn’t put any blame on Chase


Inside Joe Burrow's tricky path in 2021: How QB and Bengals are dealing with hurdles coming off injury​

By Jason La Canfora

5h ago10 min read

CINCINNATI – Joe Burrow looked a little relieved, felt a little renewed after Saturday's spirited practice. For the first time in training camp, the 24-year old quarterback, the potential savior for a star-crossed franchise, led the first team offense to a sustained scoring drive
 
