Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle Shines While Ja’Marr Chase Falls Behind

I always preferred Waddle/Smith over Chase. I understand why the Bengals went with Chase (I would have been tempted to do the same if I were them) but man oh man they better pray they have solidified that o-line. If Burrows gets hammered again this year, that's going to look like a terrible decision.



I remember when Burrows was drafted, I tweeted out that he would "rot in Cincy." For his sake, I hope I'm wrong. But I have no faith in Zac Taylor or that organization.