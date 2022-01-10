Miami Dolphins, lets not forget....

4 Owners

13 Head Coaches

12 GM's

45 Players make the Pro Bowl

17 Players/Coaches make the Hall of Fame

15 AFC East titles

5 AFC conference Titles

5 Super Bowl appearances

2 Super Bowl Wins

Too many players to even begin to try and remember

Draft Wins (Here's to you Marino)

Draft losses (Sorry Yatil)

Stupid antics bad (the Wanny Lobster trap? Really?)

Stupid antics good (Yay for the Wildcat!)

I've seen a lot of posts lately where people are going to stop supporting the Dolphins if we don't fire Grier, draft Watson, hire an Offensive Coordinator, revamp the Oline and lets not forget get rid of the owner along with a growing list of other demands.Since I started supporting the Dolphins I've been reflecting on just some of the things that I have seen over the years;We had an undefeated season that no one else can brag about.We had some heart wrenching losses as well (looking at you '82 Chargers game)The bottom line is that the Miami Dolphins are so much more than just a single coach, owner, GM or player. We are a historic football franchise that has plenty to be proud of. So before we start packing our bags and leaving for all the things this teamthe way we want them to, just hang in there and see what's next.I for one am not going anywhere and hope we get it right with the next coach we hire...