 Miami Dolphins, lets not forget.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins, lets not forget....

Mark_J

Mark_J

Bandwidth Of Brothers
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 15, 2021
Messages
1,252
Reaction score
4,111
Location
Alabama
I've seen a lot of posts lately where people are going to stop supporting the Dolphins if we don't fire Grier, draft Watson, hire an Offensive Coordinator, revamp the Oline and lets not forget get rid of the owner along with a growing list of other demands.

Since I started supporting the Dolphins I've been reflecting on just some of the things that I have seen over the years;
  • 4 Owners
  • 13 Head Coaches
  • 12 GM's
  • 45 Players make the Pro Bowl
  • 17 Players/Coaches make the Hall of Fame
  • 15 AFC East titles
  • 5 AFC conference Titles
  • 5 Super Bowl appearances
  • 2 Super Bowl Wins
  • Too many players to even begin to try and remember
  • Draft Wins (Here's to you Marino)
  • Draft losses (Sorry Yatil)
  • Stupid antics bad (the Wanny Lobster trap? Really?)
  • Stupid antics good (Yay for the Wildcat!)

We had an undefeated season that no one else can brag about.
We had some heart wrenching losses as well (looking at you '82 Chargers game)

The bottom line is that the Miami Dolphins are so much more than just a single coach, owner, GM or player. We are a historic football franchise that has plenty to be proud of. So before we start packing our bags and leaving for all the things this team doesn't do the way we want them to, just hang in there and see what's next.


I for one am not going anywhere and hope we get it right with the next coach we hire...
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
8,465
Reaction score
3,429
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
I think people who lived through the good years cant really understand the perspective of us who didn’t.

I’ll never stop being a fan because I’m unreasonably obsessed with the team. But I honestly couldn’t blame anyone who was done with this franchise.
 
J

JKS4

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 2, 2011
Messages
529
Reaction score
602
I've been a Dolphins fan for 28 years.

I've seen very little good in my time... depressingly little actually.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom