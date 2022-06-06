 Miami Dolphins named one of the most improved teams in 2022 - NFL.com | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins named one of the most improved teams in 2022 - NFL.com

Link below. I wanted to point out this tidbit, though.

Teddy Bridgewater joined the crew, too, and sits out there as a compelling figure heading into camp. Tua Tagovailoa is the unquestioned starter under center today, but Miami's rugged early slate -- vs. Patriots, at Ravens, vs. Bills, at Bengals -- makes you wonder if McDaniel might try out Teddy if Tua tumbles.
The amount of bulletin board material for Tua increases by the day. I tell ya, a lot of people are going to be eating a big ol' helping of humble pie if Tua does what most of us think he's capable of doing.

www.nfl.com

NFL's most improved teams in 2022? Raiders, Eagles, Chargers among six rosters on the rise this offseason

Which NFL rosters have improved the most this offseason? Marc Sessler puts the spotlight on six teams, with five hailing from the loaded AFC.
I was simply pointing out that the writer said Teddy B. could be called upon depending on Tua's performance in the first 4 games. That seems a little... preliminary to me.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
16,766
Reaction score
29,815
Location
Bahamas
bhmstuff said:
I was simply pointing out that the writer said Teddy B. could be called upon depending on Tua's performance in the first 4 games. That seems a little... preliminary to me.
He's only shouting the media narrative.
 
