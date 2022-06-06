Miami Dolphins named one of the most improved teams in 2022 - NFL.com

bhmstuff
Link below. I wanted to point out this tidbit, though.
The amount of bulletin board material for Tua increases by the day. I tell ya, a lot of people are going to be eating a big ol' helping of humble pie if Tua does what most of us think he's capable of doing.
Teddy Bridgewater joined the crew, too, and sits out there as a compelling figure heading into camp. Tua Tagovailoa is the unquestioned starter under center today, but Miami's rugged early slate -- vs. Patriots, at Ravens, vs. Bills, at Bengals -- makes you wonder if McDaniel might try out Teddy if Tua tumbles.
