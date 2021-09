I am starting to see a brilliant philosophy at work here. Given the extraordinary circumstances right now, it seems some positions were protected on the roster by what seemed to be a large volume per the position (TE for example). Other positions such as QB and LB were protected by stashing players away on the practice squad. Makes total sense if you think about it, keep the players you most likely think will be claimed by other teams and then take a lower gamble that the players you cut loose can be moved to the practice squad.



It leaves you thin at certain positions but lowers the risk of losing backup talent to other teams.