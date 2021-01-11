 Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, top rookie in jersey sales, No. 3 overall | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, top rookie in jersey sales, No. 3 overall

#1 is number 1 in rookie jersey sales. :woot:


Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has already become one of the NFL's most popular players. Tagovailoa was the third-highest-selling player and the top-selling rookie of official NFL merchandise across the Fanatics network during the 2020 regular season.


No. 1 is No. 1: Tua top-selling NFL rookie jersey

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led all rookies in jersey sales this season and was third overall in the league behind Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.
There are many other threads to debate those things gentlemen

This thread is about jerseys sale
 
