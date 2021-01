Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, top rookie in jersey sales, No. 3 overall

No. 1 is No. 1: Tua top-selling NFL rookie jersey Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led all rookies in jersey sales this season and was third overall in the league behind Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

