Miami Dolphins reach out to intriguing offensive weapon.

Albert Romano

Couple highlights -

they’ve have shown considerable interest in versatile Kentucky receiver/runner Lynn Bowden Jr., according to a Kentucky Wildcats source. The Dolphins invited him to team headquarters for a “30 visit” (one of 30 permitted draft prospect visits), before the league canceled such visits due to the coronavirus. In the aftermath, they’ve arranged a video-conference session with him, according to the Lexington source.

▪ The Dolphins’ most important football people (Chris Grier, Brian Flores, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer) have ended up spending more time in person with Auburn players than players from any other school in this draft

▪ The Dolphins do such a conscientious job in evaluating players that we’ve found at least one pee-wee coach that a high-ranking Dolphins official reached out to in the process of researching a player. Besides the front office, Brian Flores is very much involved in the research process, as is the entire coaching staff and scouting department.

And senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie has taken a significant role in researching and evaluating players, including those from non-Power 5 schools. The best pick McKenzie made as Oakland’s general manager was drafting All Pro linebacker Khalil Mack out of Buffalo.

amp.miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins reach out to intriguing offensive weapon. And why Tua trade-up losing steam

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday night:
Travis34

Glad we’re showing interest in Bowden, people have been talking about him here for awhile. Some have said he’s got that alpha dog personality and tough. Experience as a qb.. emergency qb or can be used on trick plays. Fights for yards... maybe sorta like a Jarvis Landry type player we could put anywhere

Might be wishful thinking he makes it to the 5th but he’s an interesting one to add. Gives you depth at multiple spots
 
Fintastic2124

Love it. He played Qb at Kentucky after their first two QBs went down. I wish he’d play more receiver but man he showed off some moves at qb.
 
jimthefin

I have been drafting Bowden regularly in the various simulators for quite a while now.Usually a trade up in R4.

He has the versatility to be used at RB/WR/Slot/Wildcat QB.

A fascinating chess piece for an OC to move around the board.
 
