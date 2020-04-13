Miami Dolphins reach out to intriguing offensive weapon. And why Tua trade-up losing steam A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday night:

Couple highlights -they’ve have shown considerable interest in versatile Kentucky receiver/runner Lynn Bowden Jr., according to a Kentucky Wildcats source. The Dolphins invited him to team headquarters for a “30 visit” (one of 30 permitted draft prospect visits), before the league canceled such visits due to the coronavirus. In the aftermath, they’ve arranged a video-conference session with him, according to the Lexington source.▪ The Dolphins’ most important football people (Chris Grier, Brian Flores, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer) have ended up spending more time in person with Auburn players than players from any other school in this draft▪ The Dolphins do such a conscientious job in evaluating players that we’ve found at least one pee-wee coach that a high-ranking Dolphins official reached out to in the process of researching a player. Besides the front office, Brian Flores is very much involved in the research process, as is the entire coaching staff and scouting department.And senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie has taken a significant role in researching and evaluating players, including those from non-Power 5 schools. The best pick McKenzie made as Oakland’s general manager was drafting All Pro linebacker Khalil Mack out of Buffalo.