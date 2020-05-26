Miami Dolphins to open drive-in theater at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will soon let fans drive their cars inside the stadium where football players typically play every weekend in the fall.
The Dolphins announced Tuesday that they are launching an outdoor drive-in theater inside Hard Rock Stadium that will be used to show marquee games in team history, classic movies, commencement ceremonies, concerts and more. They are also hosting an open-air theater which can host small groups for an intimate viewing experience in the complex plaza.
Dolphins to open drive-in theater at Hard Rock
The Dolphins are planning to open a drive-in venue at Hard Rock Stadium that could host up to 230 cars amid the coronavirus pandemic.
