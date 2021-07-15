 Miami Dolphins: Top 3 revenge games on 2021 schedule | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins: Top 3 revenge games on 2021 schedule

phinphanatic.com

Which games on the schedule will mean most to the Miami Dolphins? We highlight the top three revenge games of the 2021 season.
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com


Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 31st Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills​


Week 10: Thursday, Nov. 11th Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins​


Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 2nd Miami Dolphins @ Tennessee Titans

Im surprised the bills game isn’t Sunday night.

ravens game I so want to dominate them. Tired of getting steamrolled by them and have people like Omar Kelly saying Ravens are “Deebo” and Miami just isn’t physical enough for them.

don’t really care about Titans game. Losing to Tannehill wouldn’t be the end of the world. He’s done nothing to Miami to have me hate losing to him.
 
