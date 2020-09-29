Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa can make 'a million' throws I can't, Ryan Fitzpatrick says

mrbunglez
Ryan Fitzpatrick hasn’t been shy about how much he enjoys tutoring Tua Tagovailoa and how bullish he is on the career awaiting the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick. But now, he's taking it even further.
“There’s a million throws that he makes that I can’t,” Fitzpatrick said Tuesday on The Adam Schefter Podcast.
After saying Tagovailoa has an “amazing” future ahead of him, Fitzpatrick sounded as if he’ll eventually be among his student’s biggest fans.
Fitzpatrick praised Tagovailoa’s personality, work ethic and willingness to ask questions.
When Schefter asked how long he could stave off Tagovailoa, Fitzpatrick said, “I don’t look at it as that. For me, I just have to go out there and continue to do my job. That’s kind of where my focus is.”
Fitzpatrick, 37, is in his 16th season and credits players such as Carson Palmer for helping him gain a foothold when he was breaking into the league.
“I have had such a great career in terms of the people that I’ve met and the people who have helped me along the way, I just view it as paying it forward,” he said of helping Tagovailoa.
Fitzpatrick being Fitzpatrick, his half-hour chat with Schefter couldn’t end without his personality shining through. Schefter asked how Fitzpatrick’s wife, Liza, felt about him showing off his chest hair on national TV after beating Jacksonville last week.
“We’ve got seven kids so you could probably answer that one yourself,” Fitzpatrick said.
Then, of course, there’s the beard. Fitzpatrick explained he was unable to grow one while at Harvard but succeeded while playing in the cold in Buffalo.
“Once I’m done playing, if I want to become anonymous, I’ll just cut it off and nobody will know who I am,” he said.
