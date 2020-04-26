Miami Dolphins UDFA's signed. What's your opinion?

Ray R

Ray R

Miami Dolphins UDFA's signed:

Benito Jones, DT, Ole Miss
Donnell Staley, G, South Carolina
Tyshun Redner, DE, Middle Tennessee State

Ray Lima, DL, Iowa State
Nick Kaltmayer, T, Kansas State
Kirk Merritt, WR, Arkansas State
Matt Cole, WR, McKendree University

Bryce Sterk, DE, Montana State
 
Digital

Digital

I don't really know these prospects, but I always like the kids from small schools. The UDFA's that make it are always seriously deficient in one trait, like size, and usually flew under the radar because they were at a small school. The other type are the ones who were so vile as collegians that GM's took them off their draft boards completely, but are the first to call them once the draft ends because they have obvious talent. You know, the wife/girlfriend abusers, repeat drug offenders, etc. Often they're kicked off their own teams in college. Those aren't the types I tend to get too excited about, even if they are good. But that first group, those are guys I can really get behind.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Turning over every rock. Mostly camp bodies, but you never know when you hit "pay dirt".

I would have to think there are a half dozen end of the roster spots up for grabs for guys the coaches see upside.

A lot of these small school guys may just need some good coaching to fulfill their potential.
 
S

sadetripod

Merritt's route running is lazy but watch his game film and the potential is obvious. If he's willing to work hard and be coached up I could see him developing nicely.
 
