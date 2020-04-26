Miami Dolphins UDFA's signed. What's your opinion?

I don't really know these prospects, but I always like the kids from small schools. The UDFA's that make it are always seriously deficient in one trait, like size, and usually flew under the radar because they were at a small school. The other type are the ones who were so vile as collegians that GM's took them off their draft boards completely, but are the first to call them once the draft ends because they have obvious talent. You know, the wife/girlfriend abusers, repeat drug offenders, etc. Often they're kicked off their own teams in college. Those aren't the types I tend to get too excited about, even if they are good. But that first group, those are guys I can really get behind.