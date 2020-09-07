Miami goes 2-14 - different perspective

Look I don’t think we’re a super bowl contender and even think Peter Kings AFC East champs is very far fetched but the fact remains we have better players at lots of spots. Rival fans who can’t recognize this are dumb. It would be like us not realizing how talented and well coached the Bills are. To me the OLINE is the biggest question mark on the team. Rolling out 2 or even 3 rookies is scary. If that group pans out we’ll be fine. Defensively we have better players all over the place. Our secondary could be very good and the front 7 is versatile which Flores is going to take advantage of. I think this will be a pretty good football team. Not there yet but pretty good.