Miami goes 2-14 - different perspective

fansinceGWilson
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
For quite a few years, about this time, I go to the fora/communities of Miami's opponents and see how they think their game against Miami will go. Last year every Miami's opponent predicted a win. I decided to post my findings this year and see if anyone cares.
Only two teams predicting a loss to Miami are the Jets (once) and Cincy. And 4-5 of the wins are by 20+ ponts.
Most teams reference Miami's 'rebuilding.' some the porous D. More generally, the lack of talent and lack of weapons.
Only two teams predicting a loss to Miami are the Jets (once) and Cincy. And 4-5 of the wins are by 20+ ponts.
Most teams reference Miami's 'rebuilding.' some the porous D. More generally, the lack of talent and lack of weapons.