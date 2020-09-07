Miami goes 2-14 - different perspective

For quite a few years, about this time, I go to the fora/communities of Miami's opponents and see how they think their game against Miami will go. Last year every Miami's opponent predicted a win. I decided to post my findings this year and see if anyone cares.
Only two teams predicting a loss to Miami are the Jets (once) and Cincy. And 4-5 of the wins are by 20+ ponts.

Most teams reference Miami's 'rebuilding.' some the porous D. More generally, the lack of talent and lack of weapons.
 
???? I’m guessing your results would be similar for a lot of teams. Miami is not going 2-14 this year, so I’m not sure what the point of that research was.
 
Thanks for looking around. Fun to see what the opposition thinks. I'll say somewhere between 14-2 and 2-14. :)
 
Look I don’t think we’re a super bowl contender and even think Peter Kings AFC East champs is very far fetched but the fact remains we have better players at lots of spots. Rival fans who can’t recognize this are dumb. It would be like us not realizing how talented and well coached the Bills are. To me the OLINE is the biggest question mark on the team. Rolling out 2 or even 3 rookies is scary. If that group pans out we’ll be fine. Defensively we have better players all over the place. Our secondary could be very good and the front 7 is versatile which Flores is going to take advantage of. I think this will be a pretty good football team. Not there yet but pretty good.
 
Most Dolphin fans were predicting a 1 wins season in 2019. And after the 1st seven games it sure looked like an 0-16 season was in the making. But Flores was somehow able to reach his team and things clicked.

Miami went on to go 5-4 in the final 9 games. An unbelievable feat considering the poop that was 0-7.

One things for certain. You Just Never Know!!! On paper Miami looks improved. Let's hope they aren't paper Tigers and prove those skeptical fans wrong, including myself. I have high hopes. But am very cautiously optimistic about potential surprise in 2020.
 
I could see another season of around 5-7 wins despite obviously having more talent than last year. The team is so young that there will be continued growing pains.

I'm not sure what the best case scenario would be, but anything can happen in the NFL. Maybe Miami wins some close games, stays healthy, get a few breaks here and there. If that happens, perhaps 9+ wins is a possibility.
 
My goal in this adventure isn't to gauge Miami's record. I see predictions by opponents as a proxy for 'respect' and/or progress/regression within the Fin organization. For years Miami's record prediction record by opponents has been around 2-4 wins. I think Fin fans know why. Miami was a 'soft' opponent and MANY teams saw it as a lock for a W. Hasn't changed for 2020. *IF* Flo is who fans think he is and *IF* players develop as the season progresses, I think Miami will be a tough opponent games 9>16. Hope I can post next year and show 8 predicted wins. THAT would be the beginning of respect.
 
I’m forever thankful for that BS flag because it turned out to be the difference between Tua and Herbert coming to Miami.
 
I think most fans over estimate how good their team is or under estimate their team in times of Suckiness. Fans tend to let their emotions get in the way when making predictions of other teams around the league, as well.
 
We must have patience grasshoppers. HAHAHA! But, kidding aside. Like I posted many times baby steps.

2020 = 9-7 (no playoffs just yet but Tua will play later in the year 3 or 4 games and wins 3 games versus Jets twice and Bengals to get some NFL experience).
2021 = 11-5 (#5 Seed Wild Card win with Tua we lose in divisonal).
2022 = 14-2 (#1 Seed AFCE Champs HFATOP Super LVII Champions!!!! Tua MVP)
2023 = 13-3 (#2 Seed AFCE Champs. AFC Championship game
2024 = 11-5 (#3 Seed AFCE Champs. Super Bowl LIX Champions!!! Dynasty begins!!!

Baby steps to greatness!!!
 
