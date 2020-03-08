Miami has talked with 13 offensive players and 4 defensive players -What does that mean, if anything?

Ray R

Ray R

I was looking at an NFL tracking of who teams have talked to. So far, Miami has talked to:

On Offense:
One G
Two OT's
Two QB's
Two WR's
Six RB's

For a total of 13 players at 5 different offensive positions.

On Defense:
One DT
Three DE's

For a total of 4 players at 2 different positions.

Maybe I'm reading tea leaves, but I think this shows what positions there interest is in and to a degree, how much interest there really is. Since not all of the players had names I recognized, I'm assuming the coaches are looking at what positions they will be focusing on later in the draft.

With a significant focus on the offense and 6 of 13 interviews being RB's, I suspect we will be looking at a number of RB's late in the draft.

With 3 talks with OL players, 2 with QB's and 2 with WR's, I suspect we will also be looking at these positions in the middle and end of the draft.

Talks with 3 DE's and 1 DT indicate to me these positions will be looked at in the middle and end of the draft.

This does not indicate much about what positions we fill in the front of the draft with the exception being running backs, which I suspect we will try to get later in the draft. I don't think they talked to so many more RB's then other positions without a reason.

What's your take, if any?
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Im hearing a lot of defensive FA talk right now. For whatever that's worth.
I can see a cb and saftey signed.
 
CaSh

CaSh

They must feel confident the defensive players they have targeted will be available in their spot or it means they plan to be flexible and will move around to secure their guy
 
S

Swollcolb

Still early on in the process, we will summon a lot more players. Although I will say RB and OL are definitely both positions I expect us to aggressively pursue probably are biggest needs
 
SmokyFin

SmokyFin

Every hole can't be filled in one off-season. I'd love to see us go very offense-heavy in the first 2 rounds and maybe get that side of the ball pretty much set this year.
 
tay0365

tay0365

It means Miami will end up drafting more Defensive players then Offensive....Smoke and Mirrors.
 
G

gregorygrant83

I wouldn't read too much into it. For one those list always see to be wrong, for example I've heard the Dolphins met with at least 2 corners at the combine alone and that's not reflected in the list you saw. Secondly those list even if they're legit go out the window once the draft starts and you see who's actually on the boacd. For example if for some crazy reason Chase Young was on the board at 18 I would say there's a good chance Miami would take him regradless of who they interviewed.
 
