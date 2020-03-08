Miami has talked with 13 offensive players and 4 defensive players -What does that mean, if anything?

I was looking at an NFL tracking of who teams have talked to. So far, Miami has talked to:



On Offense:

One G

Two OT's

Two QB's

Two WR's

Six RB's



For a total of 13 players at 5 different offensive positions.



On Defense:

One DT

Three DE's



For a total of 4 players at 2 different positions.



Maybe I'm reading tea leaves, but I think this shows what positions there interest is in and to a degree, how much interest there really is. Since not all of the players had names I recognized, I'm assuming the coaches are looking at what positions they will be focusing on later in the draft.



With a significant focus on the offense and 6 of 13 interviews being RB's, I suspect we will be looking at a number of RB's late in the draft.



With 3 talks with OL players, 2 with QB's and 2 with WR's, I suspect we will also be looking at these positions in the middle and end of the draft.



Talks with 3 DE's and 1 DT indicate to me these positions will be looked at in the middle and end of the draft.



This does not indicate much about what positions we fill in the front of the draft with the exception being running backs, which I suspect we will try to get later in the draft. I don't think they talked to so many more RB's then other positions without a reason.



What's your take, if any?