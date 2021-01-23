 Miami hiring Jordan Salkin and Central Michigan OC Charlie Frye | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami hiring Jordan Salkin and Central Michigan OC Charlie Frye

What little I know makes it seem he is very young with shorter experience years and nothing in the NFL. I am not at all against The hirer. Maybe over the next few years he does become our offense of coordinator
 
Wonder if this could mean Tom Herman as our new OC. That would be great
That would an an intriguing move.

He was hot sh*t when he took the UT job.He looked like a future star in the making.
 
That would an an intriguing move.

He was hot sh*t when he took the UT job.He looked like a future star in the making.
didn't he come under some fire in Texas over some recruiting stuff?
 
So I assume they have an OC in mind and a possible agreement in place? I just can't figure out who it would be.
 
So I assume they have an OC in mind and a possible agreement in place? I just can't figure out who it would be.
A O staff promotion and an O staff hire, so I assume OC agreement has happened or agreed to, just not announced yet..

Nothing leaked out about any other new candidates, including the staff on any team still in the playoffs...
 
