Miami letting the Pats back in.

Now the Bills and Pats are better than us. Time to get Watson. Grier should be fired
you think Cam is their solution. He is a fill in until Trask or Jones is readyPats just wasted their cap if you ask me.
Let them have Judon and those other scrubs. As long as Cam is the QB they are no threat
Lol yea exactly. They don't have a QB none of them scare meyou think Cam is their solution. He is a fill in until Trask or Jones is ready
I really can't tell if this is a serious postNow the Bills and Pats are better than us. Time to get Watson. Grier should be fired
where are the moves? Holes all over the place. Grier blew the first round last year, blew free agency last year and is now off to a slow startMiami let the Pats back in?
How do we stop any team from signing players.....how?? Sign them all ourselves????
You said we let the pats back in. Who have they signed we should have?where are the moves? Holes all over the place. Grier blew the first round last year, blew free agency last year and is now off to a slow start