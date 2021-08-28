 Miami miracle team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami miracle team

I was watching some Albert Wilson highlights and ended up watching the Miami miracle play tonight

What really stood out to me was the number of players celebrating after that play who never played again in the nfl or lasted maybe one more year.

ted Larson.
sweeney who was the center after Kilgore got hurt
Caroo the wideout
Butler the receiver
James the tackle has barely played cause Of injuries

josh Sitton the lineman who got hurt after game one.

Akeeem Spence
Tj McDonald
Mckeyer who was a corner
Andre branch
Atkins the special team player might have played one more year not sure

kiko played again but was a role player
McMillan the linebacker was never a starter again and signed with pats but is out for the year.

The back up qb who filled in for tannehill that year retired after that season.
Prob more I missed.
wow we had a lot of players nobody else even wanted.
 
